GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. deceiving Singareni workers in sharing profit as bonus: KTR

He says the bonus announced by Congress Govt. is only 16.9% out of ₹4,701 cr profit, not 33% as being claimed

Published - September 23, 2024 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking after a meeting with party leaders of Singareni areas in Hyderabad on Friday.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking after a meeting with party leaders of Singareni areas in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), along with like-minded trade unions of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and other political parties, has decided to challenge the State government over the unfair treatment of SCCL workers regarding the bonus announced from company profits.

At a meeting with current and former BRS representatives from the Singareni Collieries areas on Sunday, party working president K.T. Rama Rao accused the government of deceiving Singareni workers regarding their bonus. He pointed out that the company made a profit of ₹4,701 crore in 2023-24, and the promised 33% bonus should amount to ₹1,551 crore.

However, the government was sparing only ₹796 crore to Singareni workers as bonus, which was only 16.9% of profits and not 33% as claimed by the government. On an average, the loss to every worker would be about ₹1.8 lakh. During the 204-14 period under the Congress Government in the past only ₹365 crore was shared among workers as bonus out of the profits.

In the BRS rule from 2014-23, a total of ₹2,780 crore bonus out of profits was shared among the workers. Against a maximum of 15% share given to workers as bonus during the combined State, the BRS Government in the past had given a share of profits up to 32% to the Singareni’s workers. In monetary terms, the share of bonus had increased to an average of ₹1.72 lakh per worker during the BRS rule from just ₹17,000 each at the time of State (Telangana) formation.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know from the Congress Government whether deceit was its gift to the Singareni workers who had ensured Congress win in 13 Assembly seats in Singareni areas and also supporting the trade union affiliated to the Congress party in the Singareni workers elections.

He alleged that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were hand in glove, as cautioned by BRS, in privatising Singareni beginning with auction of coal mines in the Singareni areas. The bonhomie between Union Minister of Coal G. Kishan Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister holding the portfolio of Energy M. Bhatti Vikramarka during a meeting related to the coal mines auction was very much public as also their intentions, Mr. Rama Rao lamented.

Published - September 23, 2024 12:27 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.