Govt. creating hurdles for Ganesh idols immersion, charges BJP

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, accused the State government of putting up hurdles against the immersion of the Ganesh idols under the guise of law and order, and threatened to take the final idols procession to ‘Pragati Bhavan’.

“Ever since the TRS has come to power, it has been creating fresh hurdles every year and at every step during Ganesh idols immersion in the name of water pollution as well as other issues. Why does the government think of putting up restrictions only during our festivals? This is after taking permissions from GHMC, electricity, fire service, water board, police and others?,” he questioned.

At a press conference at the BJP State office, the BJP president saw a “deep rooted conspiracy” behind the “hurdles” as the government machinery has been pressing for a reduction of number of idols every year. “It is shameful that no steps have been taken to ensure an orderly immersion of the Ganesh idols even after the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) has made sufficient arrangements. If the government does not want to do anything, we know how to go about the progamme at the Tank Bund,” he warned.

He said that the official machinery has to provide necessary facilities including immersion points as per the people’s convenience and not “where the government wants”. Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of pandering to a section of population for votes. “Do they think of law and order issues arise only during our festivals?,” he questioned.

The BJP president also criticised the government for resorting to arrests of teachers on Teachers’ Day when they were organising themselves to bring their issues to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “The arrested teachers should be released and an apology should be tendered to them,” he said.

The government should no longer delay compensatory appointments in the Panchayat Raj held for the last six years and affecting about 1,500 aspirants. The pending issues of village assistants and Home Guards should also be solved, he added.

Earlier, along with national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other leaders, Mr. Sanjay Kumar worshipped the Khairatabad Ganesh and cautioned the gathering against efforts to “divide the majority community in the name of caste, class or associations” in Telangana. A 20 kilo laddu was presented to the Ganesh idol on the occasion.