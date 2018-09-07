Telangana

Govt. contemplates new link canal

The State Government has given approval for taking up investigation and preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for a canal linking Mahatma Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) – Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme (RBLIS) – Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) from Singotam balancing reservoir of MGKLIS. The link canal is proposed for stabilisation of tail-end ayacut under Package-16 of RBLIP Left Main Canal. The investigation and DPR preparation work at a cost of ₹23 lakh would be given to an agency yet to be finalised. The government, however, directed Chief Engineer (Projects) of Mahabubnagar to protect the originally contemplated ayacut of MGKLIS while investigating for the new link canal.

