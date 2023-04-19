Govt considering facial recognition system to manage teachers’ attendance in schools

April 19, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is actively considering introduction of facial recognition software in the management of attendance of teachers in the State-run schools.

The Government has accordingly decided to implement facial recognition attendance management solution that will help in automatic identification and verification of a person from live environment through comparison of selected facial features of the facial template stored at the time of user enrolment. The proposed facial recognition-based component should be made available on Android and iOS platform to be used on smart phones and tablets.

The measure forms part of the efforts of the School Education department’s plans to adopt latest technological advancements to carry out attendance management system by understanding the needs of pain points at large volume across different government entities. The solution proposed accordingly should be end-to-end attendance management system, integrate with appropriate systems to fetch users’ master data and report back the attendance besides providing necessary reports to all stakeholders in the System.

The solution should keep every transaction transparent and traceable and it should work in all the environments and with low configuration mobiles/tabs. The solution should ensure that attendance would be marked with photo comparison and liveness check, sources said.

The total number of users/staff part of the attendance system would be two lakh and this volume may vary 10 per cent either on the upper side or lower side. The solution should however have capacity to maintain a minimum peak load of three to four times of the user count as the number of users could vary depending on the requirement of the department.

The Government has so far relied upon biometric attendance system for teachers and staff, but had decided to shift to facial recognition systems on account of the technical issues faced in the existing system.

The new system had been pilot tested in Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts this academic year and it is decided to extend it to other districts based on the feedback. The facial recognition attendance management solution, according to sources, would be rolled out in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts after the commencement of the next academic year and it would be gradually deployed in all other districts towards the end of the year.

