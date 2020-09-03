Govt. concocted Ganapathy’s surrender story: CPI-Maoist

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020 20:25 IST

‘Top Maoist quit CC secretary post due to age, health issues’

The reports on possible surrender of CPI-Maoist Central Committee’s former secretary Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy, which appeared in a section of the media, were part of ‘central government’s propaganda conspiracy’, a statement from its Central Committee said on Thursday.

Ganapathy’s surrender was a ‘high tension concocted story’, the CPI-Maoist CC spokesperson Abhay stated. The central and State governments along with their Intelligence wings cooked up the surrender story and publicised it through ‘sold out’ media, he said.

Condemning ‘such cheap plot’, the CC said the surrender story was a ‘brutal lie’ by governments. The Maoist spokesperson said Ganapathy had voluntarily quit the CC secretary responsibilities due to age and ‘small’ health issues. The duties were assigned to another person.

“In world history, such changes are natural in organisations fighting for people. Our leadership is sound and strong ideologically and politically and making ruling classes sweat”, the spokesperson said. In this backdrop, the governments were spreading cooked up stories to defame CPI-Maoist internationally, he stated.

Observing that credibility of governments was lost long back, the CC said the present story being spread through media further deteriorated their trustworthiness. It appealed to all sections of society not to believe such false campaigns and launch a united fight against ‘fascist governments’.

Alleging that the country’s economy got shattered and unemployment peaked due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, the outlawed CPI-Maoist party said the surrender story was created to instil confidence in corporate sector. It said while World Health Organisation sent out alerts about COVID-19 in this January, the ‘Modi government’ was immersed in praising American President Donald Trump.

Then sudden imposition of lockdown due to the pandemic pushed the country’s economy to new lows. During this lockdown period, the Centre undertook steps to hand over country’s resources and wealth to multinational companies. Social activists raising voice against such actions were put behind bars by implicating them in false cases, the statement said.

The Centre failed phenomenally in checking China’s recent aggression. Instead of gathering support by presenting evidence at international platforms against China’s aggression, the central government played dramas of patriotism and resorted to warmongering through media, the CPI-Maoist charged.

“Our forces are gaining strength in Telangana and other areas by withstanding attacks from government through operation SAMADHAN”, the spokesperson said.