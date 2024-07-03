Govt. completes paddy procurement, credits ₹10,547 crore into farmers’ accounts  

The State Government has completed the procurement of paddy cultivated during the Rabi season and credited ₹10,547 crore into the accounts of 8.99 lakh farmers directly.

The amount has been credited into the accounts within three days of procurement of food grain. Ahead of the procurement process, the Civil Supplies department initiated several steps to see that farmers are not faced with crop damages due to untimely rains and gales.

The government had however purchased the produce that suffered damages in spite of the precautions.

Officials recalled how the previous government failed to credit the amounts into the farmers’ accounts in spite of completing the procurement process. Keeping this in view, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave clear instructions to the Civil Supplies department to ensure that such a situation does not recur and the department had set a record of sorts by completing procurement and crediting the amounts in a matter of three days.

Unlike the previous years, the department, officials said, opened procurement centres two weeks in advance in March itself and started procurement of grains. In the process, 7,178 centres were opened as compared to the 6,889 opened by the BRS Government. As a result, the department procured 48 lakh metric tonnes of rabi produce till June 30 as against the department’s preparedness to procure 75.4 lakh metric tonne paddy.

The actual procurement is however, lower as paddy was procured by private millers at prices over and above the minimum support price. Steps were also initiated to ensure that millers who did not return the custom milled rice were not given paddy this time around. As many as 1,532 millers were placed in the list of the defaulters and the Civil Supplies department had invoked provisions under the Revenue Recovery Act against them. In the process, 28,000 metric tonnes of custom milled rice was recovered from their possession.

