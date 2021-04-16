Govt committed to the welfare of differently abled, says KTR

HYDERABAD

16 April 2021 19:42 IST

Pensions hiked to ₹3,016 in State, says Minister

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asserted that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led State government was committed to the welfare of the differently abled persons and would extend helping hand to all such people across the State.

Participating in a State-level function organised for distribution of assistive aids and appliances to persons with disabilities here on Friday, he said the government had initiated several programmes for the welfare and development of differently abled persons. Pre and post matric scholarships were being provided to persons with disabilities and the government had started skill development centres for their empowerment.

In a first of its kind gesture in the country, the government had enhanced the pension for persons with disabilities to ₹ 3,016 a month from ₹ 500. In addition, five % of the double bedroom houses that were being constructed were reserved for the differently abled persons and the government was providing four % reservation for this section in the government jobs.

Advertising

Advertising

He assured that he would represent the problems, if any, of the differently abled people to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure their redressal at the earliest. The Minister distributed retrofitted three-wheelers, battery wheelchairs, laptops, smartphones, wheelchairs, three wheelers and other assistive aids to the persons with disabilities all worth ₹ 24.38 crore on the occasion.

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Sabita Indra Reddy and Ch. Malla Reddy and senior officials were present.