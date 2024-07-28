GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. committed to preserve State’s architectural masterpieces: Revanth

Published - July 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Qutub Shahi Heritage Park.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Qutub Shahi Heritage Park.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserve Telangana’s architectural masterpieces and its rich history, culture, and traditions spanning thousands of years.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Qutub Shahi Heritage Park restoration project on Sunday, which was organised by the Telangana government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Highlighting Telangana’s rich history, culture, and traditions, he said these reflected in the architectural masterpieces such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Qutub Shahi Tombs, apart from temples such as Thousand Pillar temple, Ramappa Temple, and Alampur Temple. He also recalled that Satavahana, Kakatiya, and Qutub Shahi dynasties had their rich cultural imprints on the region.

Mr. Reddy, who participated in the meeting along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, recalled that Telangana was home to UNESCO World Heritage sites like Ramappa Temple and the region had great potential to showcase Telangana on the world map.

He expressed gratitude to the generosity of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture that has taken up the restoration of the Qutub Shahi Tombs. It is one of the biggest conservation efforts globally by any Trust covering over 100 monuments across 106 acres.

The Qutub Shahi Heritage Park, which includes the Seven Tombs of the Qutub Shahi dynasty, stands as a testament to architectural excellence. Telangana government is a partner in restoration of the tombs. Prince Rahim Aga Khan of the Aga Khan Trust, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and senior officials from the Tourism Department were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.