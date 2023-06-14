Govt. committed to making Health dept. scale new heights in service delivery, says CM

June 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Exhorting the Health department to continue its quest for excellence, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Government was committed to continuing its efforts to make the department scale more heights in the coming days.

He said the department had already emerged a role model for others in the country as could be seen from the manner in which medical services were being provided to patients. Doctors, nurses and other medical staff delivered excellent services during the COVID-19 pandemic but the department continued to face criticism from different sections. The department should accordingly improve its public relations and take services rendered by its to people extensively.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for expansion of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences adding 2,000 more beds to the existing 1,500 beds. The Government accorded administrative sanction of ₹1,571 crore for the expansion envisaging construction of state-of-the-art operation theatres as well as emergency and other services. Mr. Rao formally launched the KCR Nutrition Kit programme to mark the occasion by distributing nutrition kits to a few women.

He recalled how the Government focused on improving health infrastructure since it took over the reins in 2014 after the State formation. Budgetary allocation for the Health sector saw a steep rise from ₹ 2,100 crore to ₹12,365 crore during the current financial year. The Health department was the most important one that needed to be live and active round the clock and the Government had accordingly given priority to enhance the beds from 17,000 to 50,000 while at the same time, creating infrastructure like oxygen production plants with a capacity of 550 tonnes.

Mr. Rao elaborated on the Government’s initiatives like KCR Kits to overcome problems like stunted growth and said the kits were aimed at ensuring health of pregnant women and healthy growth of babies in mother’s womb. He wanted Health department staff including senior officials and doctors not to relax in delivering committed service to people. “The quest for excellence should continue,” he said.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao said the Government was constructing health city in Warangal with 2,100-bed capacity. Similarly, construction of four super specialty hospitals on four sides of the city was also under progress. Hyderabad which was reputed as IT and Pharma hub was now emerging a health hub in the country.