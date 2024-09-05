GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. committed to improving facilities in education institutions, free power: Bhatti Vikramarka

Published - September 05, 2024 10:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that government will provide free power to public educational institutions across the State, benefiting 27,862 institutions.

Addressing teachers at the ‘Guru Puja’ programme at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday, Mr. Vikramarka said that teachers had faced several problems, including lack of promotions and transfers, over the past 10 years under the BRS regime.

“However, the ‘Praja Palana‘ (People’s government) has conducted transfers for 45,000 teachers and provided promotions to 30,000,” he added.  Emphasising the importance of education for societal progress, he urged teachers to play a crucial role in shaping Telangana as a progressive state. “In addition to providing quality education, teachers must inculcate good habits, conduct, and good behaviour among students to address societal anomalies and contribute more effectively to the community,” he said.

Referring to the introduction of English medium alongside Telugu medium in the united Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vikramarka noted that students are now competing globally and excelling in various fields. He also said the Congress government had allocated a significant portion of the budget to the education sector. “Over the last 10 years, the DSC examination was not conducted in the State, resulting in a shortage of teachers and affecting the quality of education. Therefore, the Congress government issued the DSC notification and successfully conducted the exam for 11,062 posts. In the coming days, the government will issue a notification for over 6,000 posts,” he reiterated.

The government has constituted ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala’ committees and handed over their functioning to members of women Self Help Groups (SHG). “The government has spent Rs. 667 crore on Model Schools and has released Rs. 136 crore for sanitation works,” he added. 

He further stated that 63 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been transformed into Advanced Technology Centres, providing modern technical education to prepare students for employment in industries. Mr. Vikramarka also criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting education over the past 10 years. He said that soon after the People’s government was formed, ₹300 crore was allocated for improving basic facilities in universities.

