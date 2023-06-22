Govt. committed to fulfilling aspirations of martyrs, says Chief Minister

June 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that his Government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of separate Telangana.

He recalled how several youth sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement and said the Government was firm on providing assistance to the families of the deceased. “We have provided assistance to around 600 to 700 families that lost their children in the statehood movement and are ready to help more such families,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after formally inaugurating the Telangana Martyrs Memorial – Telangana Amarajyoti – designed to keep the memories of those who laid down their lives for separate Telangana afresh in the minds of people. The memorial was designed to perpetuate the memory of the martyrs and the current model was finalised after examining similar monuments in different countries. “This is one of its kind in the country,” he averred.

Mr. Rao recalled how the struggle for Telangana statehood started before its merger into united Andhra Pradesh. The next phase of the agitation started in Yellandu of the united Khammam district which soon spread to universities and emerged a major agitation. The next phase of agitation was in the early 2000s before which a lot of brainstorming took place on the mode of struggle.

“Every effort has been made to ensure that there is no scope for violence. We used resignations from the posts numerous times as a tool for achieving statehood to Telangana, but tried our best to see that violence did not creep into the agitation,” he recalled adding it was however painful that youth ended their lives as part of the agitation.

The Chief Minister said no one imagined about the progress Telangana would make after becoming a separate State as those opposed to statehood tried their best to create obstacles. “The situation was such that pepper spray was used in Parliament when discussion was on on the formation of separate Telangana. But sustained agitation and our commitment to achieve statehood paid in the end,” he said.

Telangana was now leading the country in terms of several aspects like per capita income, per capita power consumption and foodgrains production. “My government launched the Dalit Bandhu, one time grant of ₹10 lakh to dalit families to start their own entrepreneurial ventures as part of efforts to end discrimination forever and show the path to the country on dalit empowerment,” he recalled.

He thanked teachers, employees and all other sections of society for their active role in the separate statehood movement and said the government would draw inspiration from their struggles to continue the accelerated development achieved by the State in a short span of time further.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in her inaugural address, explained the salient features of the memorial. The Chief Minister earlier inspected a police parade organised in connection with the inauguration of Martyrs Memorial and later, switched on the diya, the flame atop the memorial. He watched a documentary on the statehood movement and the progress made by the State in the last nine years.

