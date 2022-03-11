‘Govt. committed to fighting against attempts to privatise SCCL’

CM will launch agitation and go to any length to protect SCCL, says Minister

The State government has asserted that it is committed to fighting against any attempts by the Central government to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The government said the Centre would not be able to privatise the public sector mining company as the State had1 per cent stake in it. “No one can privatise SCCL as long as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is alive. We will go to any extent to protect the public sector firm,” Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy said.

Replying to a debate on the issue which came up during the Question Hour, the Minister said the government was prepared to go to any extent to protect the firm from privatisation and would launch an agitation on the lines of statehood movement, if need be, in this direction. The government would examine the demand for passage of an Assembly resolution and leading an all-party delegation to New Delhi to take up the issue with the Centre.

“The government will take a decision on whether to pass a resolution or lead an all-party delegation after examining the demand,” he said. He expressed concern that the Centre had decided to auction four coal blocks located in the operational area of SCCL through open auction in spite of the State government’s requests to allot these blocks to SCCL. The Chief Minister had personally written to the Centre seeking allocation of the four blocks to SCCL quoting provisions in the relevant Acts.

“The Centre, however, remained unresponsive. The government has conveyed its objection and concerns about not allotting the blocks to Singareni. We are serious on the issue,” he said. The Minister criticised the Centre for its attempts to dilute public sector undertakings in the name of disinvestment.

It was trying to raise ₹6 lakh crore through disinvestment and had been on a privatization spree not sparing any sector including railways, LIC and even Navaratna companies leaving lakhs jobless. Handing over the companies to private sector would also mean that there would be no rule of reservation in jobs that was being implemented at present.

According to estimates, around nine lakh jobs would be affected due to disinvestment process of which, about 1 lakh posts were reserved to SCs, 90,000 to STs and close to two lakh posts to OBCs. “The government which makes tall claims on nationalism is going ahead with the process which will adversely affect these sections,” he wondered.

Congress member K. Rajagopal Reddy criticised the government for its attempts to award contract of removal of overburden of SCCL’s Naini coal block in Odisha through open tenders as it could result in huge loss to the corporation. The Minister, however, brushed aside the charge claiming that OB removal was traditionally being awarded through open tenders and was not a new process.

Earlier, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress member D. Sridhar Babu and TRS members from coal belt region including Koruklanti Chandar and Koneti Konappa expressed concerns over the Centre’s attempts to privatise SCCL. They requested the government to ensure passage of a unanimous resolution from the Legislature opposing the Centre’s attempts to privatise coal blocks in the State and lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi to convince the Centre to award the blocks to SCCL.