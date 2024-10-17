GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. committed to developing Hyderabad according to global standards, says Deputy Chief Minister  

Bhatti Vikramarka recalls that ₹10,000 crore was allocated for the capital city’s development in the budget  

Published - October 17, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that the State government is firm on expansion and development of the State capital and steps will be taken accordingly.

He stressed the need for builders to play a crucial role in the expansion plans and said the government had allocated ₹10,000 crore in the current year’s budget with a view to develop Hyderabad as a global city. The government is committed to spending the entire allocated quantum for capital investment. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, met the representatives of builders’ associations here on Wednesday. They informed builders about Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to proactively resolve the issues pertaining to them. He said projects like Future City, regional ring road and expansion of Metro Rail were sure to make the State capital a global destination. The government would hold a special meeting with bankers to ensure brisk progress of construction industry in the State. Besides, steps would be taken to give clarity to builders from departments that accorded construction permissions to builders.

In an indirect reference to demolition drive by HYDRAA, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government was committed to protecting the lakes and tanks in the interest of future generations and there were no other motives. Lakes and tanks that were pride of the city were gradually disappearing and it was the responsibility of all to protect them for generations to come.

Asserting that the construction industry would achieve accelerated growth only when the brand image of the city was enhanced, he said the government was prepared to resolve the issues raised by builders. Builders’ representatives informed the Deputy Chief Minister Minister that they would constitute a committee to represent their problems to the government. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said he would discuss the issues raised by builders with the Chief Minister and work for their amicable resolution.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government would examine all the issues represented by builders and work for their resolution. The special meeting with representatives of the builders’ association was a step in this direction to instil confidence that the government was with them.

Published - October 17, 2024 12:30 am IST

