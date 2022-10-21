‘Govt. committed to 100 MT gasification by 2030’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 22:28 IST

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi has stated that the Centre is committed to gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 for quality power generation.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently for the purpose wherein 50% rebate would also be given in commercial coal mining for it and the Centre had earmarked ₹6,000 crore in the budget for performance-linked incentive scheme. The government was planning to showcase it as a success story, he said here on Friday.

On the road for coal and energy with sustainability, he said coal imports were coming down for the last six-seven years and the production was going up. He explained that from 572 million tonnes of production in 2014-15, it had reached 817 MT in 2021-22 and it was expected to be 900 MT for 2022-23.

To make coal mining more sustainable, the government had made plantation mandatory and was also focusing on use of mined water by purifying it, making it potable, usable for irrigation to make the mining activity more sustainable.

