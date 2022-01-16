Govt. closes school and colleges till Jan. 30

Teachers say it is a step to keep them away from schools in view of the ongoing protests on 317 GO

Telangana government has announced the extension of vacations to educational institutions till January 30 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and the universities immediately followed, announcing online classes during this extended vacation period.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday morning, on the last day of vacations. Earlier, the government announced vacations from January 8 to 16.

However, there is no clarity on conducting online classes for government schools and Intermediate college students. Corporate schools and colleges, however, have confirmed that the online classes will be held till January 30.

Government school teachers and college lecturers have termed these holidays as a step to keep the teachers away from schools in view of the ongoing protests on the 317 GO. “This is nothing but an effort to keep the lecturers questioning the irrational transfers using the 317 GO away from the institutions fearing continued protests,” said Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Government Junior Lecturers Association (GJLA).

If the government was keen on stopping COVID spread in schools and colleges it would have prepared a plan for online classes first. The sudden announcement has to be viewed as a step to stop the protests, he claimed.

The extended vacation decision has also angered the budget schools that have questioned the closure till January 30 while keeping super-spreaders like cinema halls, malls, bars and wine shops open. “Students are getting back into the learning mode slowly and it is ridiculous to target the schools every time the government wants to control COVID spread,” said the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA).

In a statement here, the TRSMA president, Y. Shekhar Rao and general secretary S. Madhusudhan questioned the rationale behind the extension when schools were taking all precautionary measures with teachers vaccinated. “When educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are being run in the interests of students why Telangana government has taken a hurried decision,” they asked.

Meanwhile, the Osmania University administration announced holidays till January 30 as per the government orders and also postponed all the examinations to be held during this period. The varsity also has directed the principals of colleges under its jurisdiction to conduct online classes during this period.

The JNTU Hyderabad that has jurisdiction over a large number of engineering and management colleges is yet to officially announce the extension of holidays. Much before the government extended the vacation the varsity announced online classes from January 17 to 22.

The JNTU Vice-Chancellor has called for a meeting of all the Directors on Monday to discuss the issue and take a final decision, according to a senior official of the varsity. She said no exams were lined up till January 30 in the JNTU campus or constituent colleges. However, private colleges have some exams to be conducted during this period and a decision on these exams will come after the VC’s meeting.