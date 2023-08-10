HamberMenu
Govt. clears decks to allot lands to Muslim community for graveyards

August 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has initiated the process of allocating land parcels, totaling 125 acres, to the Muslim community for use as graveyards.

According to a recent government order, the land parcels have been allotted in Abdullapurmet, Talakondapally, Kondurg mandals of Rangareddy district, and Medchal and Shamirpet mandals of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. While 72 acres and 22 guntas were allotted in the former, 52 acres and 18 guntas were allotted in the latter. The land parcels are scheduled to be turned into model graveyards.

For the past several years, Hyderabad has been witnessing a paucity of grave space. Managements of several graveyards do not permit burial of those who are not residents of neighbourhoods where they are located. Further, several people have raised the question of affordability of grave spaces.

