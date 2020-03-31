Govt. clarifies that it is not salary cut, only deferment

The State government has asserted that there will be no cut in the salaries paid to different sections of employees and that it has decided to defer the payment of full salaries in view of the impact of Coronavirus on the state’s economy.

The government clarified that the orders would come into force for the gross salary for the month of March payable on April 1 and the measure would continue to be in force till further orders. The government, according to sources, took the decision as there was steep fall in the revenues in view of the lockdown imposed across the State from March 22 and the lockdown would continue till April 14.

Accordingly, it had ordered deferment on payment of wages/salaries, including all allowances and perks/pensions had been contemplated. The deferment in gross salary in respect of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of corporations and elected representatives of local bodies would be 75 % while it would be 60 % of gross salary in respect of All India Services officers, including IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

The deferment in respect of all other categories of the employees would be 50 % in gross salary, except for Class-IV employees and in respect of Class-IV employees, outsourcing and contract staff, the deferment would be 10 %. Similar deferment would be effective for retired employees as per their category and deduction of salaries/pensions of employees of all PSUs/government aided institutions/organisations would be on par with the government employees.