Govt. charges BRS with hatching conspiracies to stall development projects for political gains

The State Government has charged Opposition BRS with conspiring to stall the development projects for political gains.

Involvement of the BRS candidate who unsuccessfully contested from Kodangal Assembly constituency in the attack on officials on duty at Lagacharla village exposed the intentions of the Opposition party.

“We are analysing the call data records. We will not spare the BRS leaders who are behind the attack on Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain, RDO and other officers,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday.

He said that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was Chief Minister for a decade, owed an explanation on “what his party intends to convey to people by prompting attacks on officials” who visited the village to listen to the grievances of the affected families. He expressed concern that BRS was utilising innocent farmers for political gain.

“BRS adopted a similar strategy of provoking youth hailing from weaker sections to resort to extreme steps during the separate statehood movement. Farmers could instead negotiate with the government if they were not satisfied with the relief and rehabilitation package. The government kept its doors open for negotiations and farmers can approach us at any point in time,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka, accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Ponnam Prabhakar, said that unlike the previous BRS regime, the Congress Government believed in democracy and was allowing protests by aggrieved sections. “But the government will not tolerate if the protesting people want to take law into their hands,” he said.

The Ministers said that people were in favour of industrial development in backward areas like Kodangal but the BRS was against allowing developmental activities and hence, creating obstacles in the process. Land was acquired for several projects in the past too, but there was never an incident of attack on officials on duty.

The government was firm on promoting industrial development in backward areas as it was the only source to provide employment opportunities to local youth. Replying to queries, he said the proposed location at Lagacharla was not just for pharma industry, but government planned a cluster of industries in the interests of the locals. To another query, he said that the government planned pharma clusters at different locations as concentration of pharmaceutical industries at one location would lead to high pollution levels.