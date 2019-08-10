Telangana Government celebrates Adivasi Day

The State government celebrated International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by organising functions at Ravindra Bharati and Sankshema Bhavan and taking out a procession of artistes from Ambedkar Bhavan to Kumram Bheem’s statue on Tank Bund.

At Sankshema Bhavan near Masab Tank, Welfare Minister Koppula Easwar unveiled galleries that display the photos of four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and an amphitheatre for audio-visual display. He watched a documentary made on the tribal dances of Telangana.

The Minister also laid foundation stone for a new building of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Welfare at a cost of ₹5 crore.

Mr. Easwar looked over the paintings by tribal artistes belonging to Koya, Gond and Naikpod clans, and Oja craft and products of Girijan Cooperative Corporation. He distributed tablets, shoes, bags, night dresses, sports dresses and wrist watches to students of tribal welfare schools on the occasion. Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Secretary, Tribal Welfare, and other officials were present.