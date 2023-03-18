Govt. can’t disown TSPSC and should take responsibility on leaks: Ponnam Prabhakar

March 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has wondered why the government was disowning the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) after the leaks issue came out in the open while claiming TSPSC’s achievements as its own.

At a press conference here, he said the government should own up the mistakes rather than claiming that TSPSC was an independent organisation and the government had no role in it during a crisis. He also took potshots at IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, saying he claimed himself to be the face of IT industry in Telangana and wondered whether it was not KTR’s duty as IT department head to provide the fool-proof IT support to the TSPSC.

Stating that the suicide of Naveen in Sircilla was unfortunate, Mr. Prabhakar appealed to the youth not to get disappointed with the leaks and focus on the examinations while the Congress would fight on their behalf with the government. He also accused KTR of ensuring that no political party leaders could meet Naveen’s family.

Mr. Prabhakar also demanded that the Textile Park announced by the Central Government be set up in Sircilla and that BJP president Bandi Sanjay ensure that.