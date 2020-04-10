Govt. assures support to industry: KTR

Telangana Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday said the State government will take positive initiatives to strengthen the industry in the wake of COVID-19.
The Minister said when a delegation from the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry met him and handed over a cheque for ₹42.3 lakhs towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), a release from FTCCI said.
FTCCI president Karunendra S.Jasti, who led the delegation, said office bearers, managing committee members, past presidents, members and employees of FTCCI have contributed for the cause.
Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who was present during the meeting, has been very supportive and working closely with the FTCCI to get several relief measures for the industry members, the release said.
