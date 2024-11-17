Govt. approves construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts

HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has given administrative approval to the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts at an estimated cost of ₹110 crore.

Each building, designed to support women’s empowerment initiatives, will be constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will remotely lay the foundation stone for these buildings at the Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on November 19, coinciding with Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations.

This initiative seeks to bolster women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by providing dedicated infrastructure for training, livelihood programmes, and economic activities.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka underscored the importance of such facilities for SHGs, highlighting their critical role in fostering economic empowerment for women. Telangana currently has over 63 lakh SHG members across rural and urban areas, forming one of the largest networks of its kind in the country.

The proposed Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans will serve as resource centres for women’s federations, offering space for training, product marketing, work sheds, exhibitions, SARAS fairs and other economic initiatives. Currently, only 10 districts have such facilities.

Officials believe that these bhavans will enhance the activities of Zilla Mahila Samakhyas and significantly contribute to women’s economic empowerment.

Mr. Revanth Reddy will distribute documents for allotting solar plants to SHGs, Ms. Seethakka said. Later, land and loans will also be provided to them to facilitate the establishment of these solar plants.