Govt. announces schedule for counselling of teachers for transfer and promotion 

January 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government on Monday released the schedule for transfer and promotion of teachers over 37 days from January 27 even as protests by the teachers over the developments continued.

The schedule envisaged display of existing vacancies in schools category-wise and display of seniority list for promotion of grade II headmasters and school assistants on January 27. Applications for transfers online would be entertained from January 28 to 30. The submission of hard copies with documentary evidence wherever entitlement points were claimed will be allowed from January 31 to February 2.

The officers concerned would then submit these hard copies for verification and conduct verification to the DEOs and they would be updated online between February 3 and 6. The district education officers (DEOs) and regional joint directors would then display the provisional seniority lists with entitlement points for transfer and seniority lists for promotion the next day. Option had been given to individuals for online submission of objections on seniority lists and promotion the same day, February 7.

This would be followed by redress of objections/grievances by the DEOs/RJDs for three days from February 8 to 10 and display of final seniority lists on February 11 and 12. The Grade II headmasters of zilla parishad and government schools could exercise web option for transfer during the period.

From February 14 to March 3, various stages of the process include display of headmaster Grade Ii vacancies , promotion for schools assistants as head masters, display of vacancies of school assistants, transfer of school assistants, promotion for secondary grade teachers (SGTs) as school assistants and transfer of SGTs. The whole process will be completed in 37 days.

Appeal against the orders of the DEOs would lie with the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and appeals against the orders of the latter would be settled by Commissioner and Director of School Education. Such appeals should be submitted within 10 days of receipt of transfer orders. All appellate authorities will dispose of appeals within 15 days.