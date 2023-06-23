Govt. announces hike in allowances to employees 

June 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has announced a hike in different allowances paid to employees and pensioners.

The development comes as part of the culmination of 21-day celebrations to commemorate 10th year of State formation. The Finance department has issued a series of orders effecting the hike in allowances for different categories of employees. The travelling a conveyance allowance of the employees has been increased by 30% so also is the travelling allowance given to the transferred employees.

Lift operators and drivers working on holidays would be paid ₹150 more while the compensatory allowance for staff working in Scheduled Areas has been increased by 30%. Conveyance for divyang (differently abled) category employees has been hiked from ₹2,000 a month to ₹3,000 and the limit of house building advance has been raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Advance for purchase of motor car has been increased to ₹9 lakh from the existing ₹6 lakh and it had been enhanced from ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh in respect of those opting for purchase of motorcycles.

Marriage advance for employees performing marriage of their daughters would be ₹4 lakh in place of ₹1 lakh and it would be ₹3 lakh instead of ₹75,000 for advance drawn for marriage of sons. Incentive for those employed in the State training institutes had been increased by 30% and special pays in line with 2020 pay scales would be effective for police personnel working in greyhounds, intelligence, CID, OCTOPUS, anti-naxalite squads and other divisions.

Immediate assistance in case of death of pensioners had been raised from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 while special pay of 15% would be given to all categories of employees working in the protocol departments.. The announcement, according to officials, had at last been made after considerable delays. The recommendations for hike in allowances formed part of the Pay Revision Commission report submitted to the government.

