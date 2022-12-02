  1. EPaper
Govt. announces demerger of dept. for disabled welfare from women and child welfare at district level 

December 02, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

The State government has decided to demerge the department for welfare of disabled and senior citizens from the women development and child welfare department at the district level to render effective services to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgenders.

Accordingly, the department will forthwith be renamed as department for empowerment of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons.

The development follows representations from associations supporting the disabled for demerger for effective and speedy implementation of various welfare schemes.

The post of the assistant director or district head of the department for welfare of disabled and senior citizens would be re-designated as district welfare officer for disabled, senior citizens and transgender persons, the government said in the order issued on Friday.

Orders for re-distribution of available cadre strength in the district between women and child welfare department and disabled welfare department would be issued soon, the order said, adding that work arrangement district-wise would be made separately.

