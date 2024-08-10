ADVERTISEMENT

Govt allots 600 Sq yds plot to Siraj in Jubilee Hills

Published - August 10, 2024 05:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Siraj. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Telangana government released the order allotting 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his feat in the ICC T20 World Cup that India won.

The allotment comes after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on July 31 that Siraj would be allotted a house plot in the city for his achievements. Apart from Siraj, the government also announced that it would allot 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. The government has already offered Group-I jobs to Siraj and Nikhat Zareen for their contribution to sports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US