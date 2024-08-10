Govt allots 600 Sq yds plot to Siraj in Jubilee Hills

The Telangana government released the order allotting 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his feat in the ICC T20 World Cup that India won.

The allotment comes after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on July 31 that Siraj would be allotted a house plot in the city for his achievements. Apart from Siraj, the government also announced that it would allot 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. The government has already offered Group-I jobs to Siraj and Nikhat Zareen for their contribution to sports.

