Governor’s speech painted a rosy picture of govt’s failures: Bhatti

Hyderabad

06 March 2020 21:49 IST

None of the important issues covered, says CLP leader

Terming the Governor’s speech as one nowhere near truth, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the government had projected a rosy picture of a State suffering with failures and corruption.

Speaking to reporters after the CLP meeting, he said the government had not fulfilled even a single promise made during the elections. There is no clarity on the unemployment dole of ₹3,000 promised and also on the irrigation projects.

He said the government has been just repeating the same words on double bedroom houses for the last six years while it failed to transform into reality at the ground level. Governor’s report doesn’t mention anything about the podu lands and the funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Mr. Bhatti charged that the Rythu Bandhu scheme meant for extending financial assistance to farmers before kharif and rabi have become weapons of elections as funds are released only during the elections time. Not a single house is getting drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha though the government has spent ₹50,000 crore so far, he alleged.

He said the party had demanded the government for a discussion on the liquor policy, double bedroom houses, re-designing of projects but there was no response. He said contracts worth ₹ 4,000 crore being extended on nomination basis in the Kaleshwarm project should be discussed in the Assembly.

Mr. Bhatti wanted the government also to discuss on the problems in the Osmania University, which was the symbol of Telangana.