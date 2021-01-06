Governor’s intervention sought in Nalgonda DCCB probe

NALGONDA

‘CID is dragging the case for past six years’

Hyderabad-based Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a voluntary organisation, has written to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday, requesting her to direct the Chief Secretary to initiate action in the misappropriation case involving the Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank (NDCCB) that has been pending with the DG-CID for more than six years.

“In 2017, the CID informed that the inquiry was complete and the case was under investigation, and in 2020 too, it was the same reply. A representation to expedite the case was submitted to the Chief Secretary, but there has been no response,” Forum Secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy has stated in the letter.

Following misappropriation of funds by NDCCB-Devarakonda, to the tune of ₹25 crore between 2009 and 2013, across seven primary agriculture cooperative societies, the then District Collector had sent a report to the government.

Expressing doubts over CID’s intentions, FGG requested Ms. Soundararajan to direct the Chief Secretary for appropriate action.