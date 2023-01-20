Governor’s comments indicate mood for friction with State Govt.: Council Chairman

January 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy has condemned the comments of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made against the Council of Ministers at an interaction with mediapersons on Thursday and observed that her attitude indicated that she was interested in friction with the State Government.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Sukender Reddy sought to know why the Governor was sitting over seven Bills for the last 4-5 months after they were passed by the Assembly and Council. She could examine the Bills or reject them and send them back to the Government but could not hold them back. If rejected, the Government would pursue the next course of action as per the provisions of the Constitution.

The Governor’s attitude was indicative that she was preferring friction with the State Government instead of working in tandem. The Chief Minister and the entire Government machinery would always respect the institution of Governor, he said adding that respecting each other (institutions) had to be reciprocal.

“It appears that she wants to create problems for the State Government on one hand and expects the Government to follow protocol”, the Council Chairman said and suggested the two systems work in coordination.

Speaking separately, Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and social media convener of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Y. Satish Reddy alleged that the Governor was acting more like a BJP leader than a gubernatorial institution and as a bridge between the Central and State Governments.

Instead of resolving problems and misgivings, if any, between the State and Central Government and cooperate for development of the State, the Governor was acting as if she were leader of an opposition party by disrespecting the spirit of democracy and the institution of Governor, he said.

Mr. Satish Reddy stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not make any comments on the Governor or the institution at the Khammam public meeting but it was the other Chief Ministers and other national leaders who spoke there that faulted the institution of Governor for acting as puppets in the hands of the Centre.

He demanded that the Governor tell people why she was sitting over seven important Bills for long and speaking only of protocol when she was biased towards people and their welfare.