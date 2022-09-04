Governor visits NIMS

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 04, 2022 22:31 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited NIMS on Sunday to call on women who were hospitalised following the botched up family planning surgeries as part of mass sterilisation camp at Ibrahimpatnam recently.

Later, she spoke to media persons and said she felt as a doctor herself that the tragedy for women was on account of infection during the operations. But a clear picture would emerge after the inquiry was completed.

She also said that she would convey to the government the women’s plea for financial assistance.

