Governor visits Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and Laknavaram Lake

Published - August 28, 2024 05:44 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma bestowed Vedic blessings by the Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagiri Gutta on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday visited the Laknavaram lake, the picturesque spot in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district, on his maiden visit to the tribal majority district in Telangana.

The Governor was accompanied by the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka). He was accorded a warm welcome by tribal artistes at the hanging bridge across the sprawling lake.

Earlier in the day, the Governor offered special prayers at the historic Rudreswara temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple at Palampet in the district.

The officials apprised the Governor of the glorious history of the temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its rich architecture.

Principal Secretary to Governor Burra Venkatesham, Mulugu Collector T.S. Divakara, Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish and others were present.

Earlier, he visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagiri Gutta. Temple priests welcomed the Governor with ‘purnakumbam’ where he performed a special pooja to Lord Narasimha Swamy. Temple priests bestowed Vedic blessings and presented him with sacred garments and temple prasadam.

He was accompanied by Secretary to Governor Burra Venkatesham, Bhongir MLA, Beerla Ilaiah among others.

