Governor visits Government area hospital in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu

As part of his maiden visit to the tribal majority Mulugu district, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday visited the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu district headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went around various wards in the hospital and interacted with a few patients and their attendants.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, Mulugu Collector T.S. Divakara and others accompanied him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials apprised the Governor of the comprehensive healthcare services being provided to the needy at the hospital, a district-level public healthcare facility in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu, sources said.

The Governor, after an overnight stay in the cottage at Laknavaram Lake, the famous tourist spot, in Govindaraopet mandal, proceeded to Hanamkonda on the second of his three-day tour of the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

The Governor is scheduled to visit the historic fort in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, late on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.