GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor visits Government area hospital in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu

Published - August 28, 2024 05:55 pm IST - MULUGU

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

As part of his maiden visit to the tribal majority Mulugu district, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday visited the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu district headquarters.

He went around various wards in the hospital and interacted with a few patients and their attendants.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, Mulugu Collector T.S. Divakara and others accompanied him.

The officials apprised the Governor of the comprehensive healthcare services being provided to the needy at the hospital, a district-level public healthcare facility in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu, sources said.

The Governor, after an overnight stay in the cottage at Laknavaram Lake, the famous tourist spot, in Govindaraopet mandal, proceeded to Hanamkonda on the second of his three-day tour of the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

The Governor is scheduled to visit the historic fort in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, late on Wednesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Warangal / tribals / hospital and clinic / health / patient

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.