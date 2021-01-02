Governor urges people not to be vaccine-hesitant

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 23:33 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Urban Primary Health Centre, Tilaknagar, which was one of the four sites in Hyderabad where COVID-19 vaccine dry run was conducted on Saturday. She appealed to people to not be ‘vaccine-hesitant’.

Terming 2020 as the year of pandemic, she said the world is transitioning into the ‘year of protection’.

At the UPHC, she interacted with the health staff and vaccine beneficiaries. She also inspected the cold chain system, vaccination rooms, and observed when a couple of beneficiaries at the centre participated in the dry run.

“The vaccine is safe. People all over the world are taking it. There is not even a single incident of fatality due to the vaccination till now. I am concerned that some surveys indicated 40% of healthcare workers have shown vaccine hesitation. We all must take the vaccine and be safe,” she said.