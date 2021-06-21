Governor urged to act in ‘lock-up’ death case

KHAMMAM

21 June 2021 19:49 IST

CLP leader meets son of victim of ‘police brutality’

Reiterating his charge that the “lock-up” death of Dalit woman Mariyamma at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district four days ago was a horrific case of “police brutality”, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure action against those responsible for the “horrific incident”.

We will meet the Governor, if needed, to urge her to look into the ghastly incident and ensure that the guilty be brought to book and the victim’s family gets justice, the CLP leader said, repeating his demand for stringent action against the “guilty” and also those allegedly trying to “cover up” the grisly incident.

Mr. Vikramarka met the deceased domestic help’s younger son Udaykiran, who is undergoing treatment for “caning injuries” at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Monday. The CLP leader was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) SC Cell chairman Preetham and others.

Addressing the mediapersons at the hospital entrance, Mr. Vikramarka alleged that Ms. Mariyamma and Mr. Uday were whisked away from their home in Komatlagudem in Madhira constituency by policemen in plainclothes from Addagudur in connection with a case on June 16.

‘Beaten up’

“The mother-son duo was subjected to cruel treatment in the lock-up,” he charged, accusing the policemen of bringing Ms. Mariyamma to her native village the next day and ruthlessly beating her in front of her daughter at the local police station through the night of June 17.

Ms. Mariyamma was shifted again to Addagudur police station in the wee hours of June 18 where she succumbed to injuries in front of her son at the police station a few hours later, the CLP leader alleged.

“The shocking incident bears testimony to the flagrant violation of human rights and unabated violence against Dalits and other downtrodden sections in the State under the present TRS dispensation,” Mr. Vikramarka said.

The CLP leader demanded that the State government should initiate urgent steps to take stern action against the guilty under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and provide a government job and compensation to kin of the victim.

If required, we will meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard, he said, asserting that the Congress party will fight on behalf of the victim’s family members till they get justice.

Later, the CLP leader met Collector R. V. Karnan at the Collectorate seeking the district administration’s intervention to ensure compensation and justice for Mariyamma’s family.