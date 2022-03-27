Governor travels by maiden flight to Puducherry
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled by the maiden flight from Puducherry to Hyderabad on Sunday. The direct flight between Puducherry and Hyderabad was introduced with the initiative of Dr. Soundararajan as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. On arrival at Hyderabad airport, she addressed the media and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the gesture.
