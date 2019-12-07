Governor to visit Peddapalli on Dec 11

Inspired by the Peddapalli district administration winning several national awards in the Swachch Bharath Mission programmes, Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has decided to visit the Peddapalli district, tentatively on December 11, to inspect various initiatives taken up by district administration.

According to official sources, the Governor is scheduled to reach Peddapalli district on December 10 night after inspecting Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district and make a night halt at NTPC guest house. On December 11, the Governor would inspect the training programme of Kalaripayattu, the martial arts of Kerala State in the NTPC township.

At Basanthnagar, she would inspect the non-woven bag unit operated by women SHG members and at Peddapalli town she would inspect the Sabala sanitary napkin unit. Later, she would visit Barankhanpet village in Eligaid mandal and Kasulapalli village in Sultanabad mandal which have emerged model villages in the district in the implementation of “panchasutras” on sanitation and cleanliness programme.

Later, the Governor would visit Dharmaram to inspect KLIP package-6 works at Nandi Medaram. After lunch, she would return to Hyderabad. It may be recalled that the Peddapalli district received overall best district award by securing highest marks in Swachch Sarvekshan survey-2019. It had also bagged the Swach Sundar Shauchalaya award too.