Governor to participate in AMC decennial celebrations

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 31, 2022 18:51 IST

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will be the chief guest at the valedictory of the five day decennial celebrations of Apollo Medical College at JRC Convention centre on Nov. 5 . She will be releasing a souvenir commemorating the historic event, besides presenting prizes to the winners of various competitions and will also formally launch the adoption of TB patients by the college by handing over food baskets to the beneficiaries.

The college has also adopted one thousand patients suffering from Tuberculosis as part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, among others and had also adopted two villages of Dharmasagar and Mahalingapuram in Ranga Reddy district giving them access to quality healthcare, said a press release.

