‘Governor targeting government not acceptable’

We are directly elected by public: Talasani

We are directly elected by public: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for airing her views against the government at a function in Chennai on Tuesday and said this was neither right nor acceptable.

“Our government is directly elected by the public. We are not nominated one. Being in nominated post one should understand there would be limits and even Vice- President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has been telling that there will be limits for protocol,” said Mr. Srinivas Yadav while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after attending a meeting of TRS party leaders belonging to Hyderabad. He said that the Governor better understand that.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, party district president Maganti Gopinath, Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi, MLAs, MLCS and others attended the meeting.

“It was not right to speak like a politician and saying that she was not interested to work with Chief Minister. Hold your responsibilities properly,” said Mr. Srinivas Yadav.

Referring to opposition parties, the Minister wanted to know the stand of the Congress on constitutional issues.

He said that though the BJP leaders are holding padayatras, people are wanting the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.