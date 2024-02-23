GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Medaram Jatara

February 23, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MEDARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka and others coming out after performing a puja on the occasion of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka and others coming out after performing a puja on the occasion of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Medaram tribal shrine to have darshan of the tribal deities as part of the ongoing four-day biennial jatara on Friday. This is her third visit to the jatara. She paid homage to Sammakka and Saralamma by offering sarees.

Speaking to the media, she said she sought the blessing of the goddesses for the prosperity of both the nation and the State. She also extended her wishes to the tribal communities, lauding the Medaram Jatara as an unparalleled testament to indigenous culture and heritage.

She stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of tribal communities and outlined the initiatives aimed at holistic development of the communities, including the adoption of six tribal villages, and efforts to improve the nutritional well-being of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.