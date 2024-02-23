Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Medaram Jatara

February 23, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MEDARAM

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Medaram tribal shrine to have darshan of the tribal deities as part of the ongoing four-day biennial jatara on Friday. This is her third visit to the jatara. She paid homage to Sammakka and Saralamma by offering sarees.

Speaking to the media, she said she sought the blessing of the goddesses for the prosperity of both the nation and the State. She also extended her wishes to the tribal communities, lauding the Medaram Jatara as an unparalleled testament to indigenous culture and heritage.

She stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of tribal communities and outlined the initiatives aimed at holistic development of the communities, including the adoption of six tribal villages, and efforts to improve the nutritional well-being of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.