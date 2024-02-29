ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented with postage stamps of Ayodhya temple

February 29, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday was presented with a collection of commemorative postage stamps featuring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The stamps were presented to the Governor by Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle P.V.S. Reddy.

On January 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a miniature sheet containing a set of six commemorative stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Department of Posts has incorporated special features such as gold foiling and sandalwood fragrance on the stamps. Additionally, the sheet included water drawn from the River Sarayu and soil from Ayodhya. Governor praised the Department of Posts for its efforts in preserving cultural heritage.

