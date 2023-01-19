Governor takes strong objections to comments of CMs against the institution 

January 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took strong objections to the remarks made by Chief Ministers of opposition parties against the institution of Governor.

The Governor questioned as to how the chief ministers could speak about the institution of Governor while holding responsible posts. Dr. Tamilisai was responding to the comments made by the chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala in the Wednesday’s public meeting at Khammam after formally launching the book Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

She was particularly critical of the Telangana government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claiming that the Chief Minister insulted the institution of Governor by not following the protocol since the past one year. Asserting that she was well aware of protocol in her more than 25-year-long political career, she said she would give answers to the questions raised by the BRS government after the Chief Minister responds to her queries relating to protocol that should be followed for the Governor.

To a query, she said there was no communication from the government relating to Republic Day celebrations. “With Republic Day and the budget session of the legislature that will follow, one has to see how the government responds,” she said.