Governor swears in Lokayukta

Justice Chintapalli Venkata Ramulu was sworn in Lokayukta of Telangana and V. Niranjan Rao Upa-Lokayukta by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, several of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, and Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy were among a host of those who attended the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan.

Justice C.V. Ramulu is a retired judge of the High Court, while Mr. Niranjan Rao is a retired Sessions Judge and former Law Secretary to the State government. The office of the Lokayukta had been vacant for over two years and the appointments were finalised recently following the directions issued by the High Court while hearing a public interest litigation.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, E. Rajender, A. Indrakaran Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, Ch. Malla Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, P. Ajay Kumar, V. Prashath Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, and G. Kamalakar were present.