Telangana

Governor swears in Lokayukta

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the swearing in of the Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta in Hyderabad on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the swearing in of the Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta in Hyderabad on Monday.  

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan

Justice Chintapalli Venkata Ramulu was sworn in Lokayukta of Telangana and V. Niranjan Rao Upa-Lokayukta by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, several of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, and Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy were among a host of those who attended the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan.

Justice C.V. Ramulu is a retired judge of the High Court, while Mr. Niranjan Rao is a retired Sessions Judge and former Law Secretary to the State government. The office of the Lokayukta had been vacant for over two years and the appointments were finalised recently following the directions issued by the High Court while hearing a public interest litigation.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, E. Rajender, A. Indrakaran Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, Ch. Malla Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, P. Ajay Kumar, V. Prashath Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, and G. Kamalakar were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 10:45:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/governor-swears-in-lokayukta/article30386590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY