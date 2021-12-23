Governor suggests book room in houses

CREDAI Telangana organised the first TS CONCLAVE 2021.

HYDERABAD

23 December 2021 21:08 IST

Builders made aware of SOPs and checklists

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suggested the real estate industry to consider having an exclusive room for books while designing houses, just like they advertise for two or three bedroom houses.

“House is not just something built with bricks and pillars. It is a dream of the common man and builders are the constructors of those dreams. I wish the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) - Telangana takes up this initiative and plan the construction of houses in innovative ways,” she said on Thursday.

The Governor was addressing the first conclave of CREDAI TS, where builders were made aware of the Standard Operating Procedures and checklists to ensure adherence to the mandated norms. A book on the theme was also released by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

“CREDAI TS did the work of the government by bringing out its own SoP booklet to follow certain guidelines in the construction field. In terms of growth, Telangana especially Hyderabad is achieving new heights. Since 2015, the growth rate is exceptionally good due to a stable political set up and government initiatives,” said Mr. Kumar.

“The government had given approvals for 18,000 industries and ₹1 lakh crore worth of real estate projects by TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). With the construction of the link road project, the government is enhancing development activities till ORR and Traffic Impact Assessment (TIS) is being done. Area Development Project (ADP) is also taking shape,” he added.

CREDAI TS chairman Ch. Ramchandra Reddy pointed out that the State has been in the forefront of real estate reforms with initiatives such as TS-bPASS, single-window approval, and ‘Dharani’, which has increased the demand for real estate projects.

President D. Muralikrishna Reddy, president elect E. Premsagar Reddy and secretary K. Indrasena Reddy said that the conclave will help equip developers to leverage opportunities arising out of the high growth trajectory of TS.

IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan released a report on Telangana – A State on the move by ‘Anarock’, a leading real estate consulting firm. It was followed by a panel discussion on innovation and technological advancement in construction technology, and a session organised by leading banks to discuss the nuances of project finance and home loans.

MyHome Group chairman Jupally Rameswar Rao was presented with a lifetime achievement award.