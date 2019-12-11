Telangana

Governor stresses self-defence training for girls in schools

The girl students of government schools displaying Kalari Payattu martial arts skills before Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (not in picture) at NTPC Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

The girl students of government schools displaying Kalari Payattu martial arts skills before Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (not in picture) at NTPC Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Peddapalli district administration imparting self-defence techniques through Kalari Payattu

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stressed on the need for introduction of self-defence course in the school curriculum for the safety and protection of girls in Telangana State and also in the country.

In the wake of increasing crime against women, the Peddapalli district administration has imparted the girls with self-defence techniques through Kalari Payattu, an ancient martial arts form of Kerala State. About 250 girl students of various government schools, who were trained in the martial arts under the programme of Shakti, Kalari Payattu training programme displayed their skills before the Governor at Spandana Club at NTPC Ramagundam on Wednesday.

Appreciating the martial arts skills of the girls and lauding Collector A. Sridevasena for imparting self-defence training to girls, the Governor said that the self-defence training should become a role model for the entire country.

Stating that she had also practised Kalari Payattu, she said that the indigenous martial arts of the country should be made a global art for the self-defence of girls and womenfolk, just as the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought international recognition to the yoga. She said that every girl should practice self-defence and nobody should approach you with a wrong intention . “If they come with wrong intentions , then the girl should give an answer with her martial arts training,” she added.

The Governor said that the girl’s dupatta, pens, cellular phone, handbags etc should become her tool for self-defence. She urged all the girls to learn self-defence techniques and called upon the girls to take nutrient food for better health.

On her way, the Governor also inspected the Haritha Haaram plantation taken up by the NTPC Ramagundam authorities all along the Rajiv Rajadhari state highway. Collector A Sri Devasena, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, NTPC executive director Dr PP Kulkarni and others were also present.

