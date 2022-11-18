Governor seeks report on vandalism at MP’s residence

Trending
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to submit a detailed report on the attack and vandalism at the house of Nizamabad MP D. Aravind.
She expressed concern at the attack and said there was no place for violence in democracy. Threatening and scaring the family members and domestic help at the MP’s house was highly condemnable, a release of Raj Bhavan said.
