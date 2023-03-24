HamberMenu
Governor seeks report on TSPSC paper leak

March 24, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

Under the instructions of Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Raj Bhavan has written letters to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and the Secretary, TSPSC for furnishing a report on the latest status of the TSPSC Examination Papers leakage case within the next 48 hours. In the letter, it asked for a status report as at present on the alleged leakage including the Special Investigation Team’s investigation status.

The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc.  apart from the present status of the case.

