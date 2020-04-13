Governor seeks report from CS on dengue cases in Wanaparthy

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has reportedly sought information from the Chief Secretary on 38 dengue cases reported in Wanaparthy district.

Secretary to Governor, according to highly placed sources, wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary on Monday, wherein Dr. Tamilisai is understood to have sought information and also made certain suggestions.

The Governor was responding to a news report published in these columns on Monday.

Sources said the Governor wanted the administration to closely monitor the incidence of COVID-19 in those areas where dengue cases are now reported. She referred to the WHO advisory on more testing of all individuals in the clusters where positive cases are reported.

ICMR cleared labs

The Governor desired officials should explore the possibilities of treating the critical patients with plasma treatment, since approval has been accorded by ICMR. Since ICMR has approved seven private diagnostic laboratories in the State, the State government may explore the possibilities to utilise the services of these private labs in conducting tests to detect COVID-19, the letter said.

The Governor strongly felt that there is every need to protect the frontline warriors in fighting with COVID-19. The continuous conduct of tests to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other staff, who are attending the COVID-19 positive patients directly have to be undertaken on regular basis and their health is to be monitored very closely. Unless we protect them by guarding their health, we cannot win this war against COVID-19, she observed.

The area wise patients' data is to be closely monitored, so that the chains of transmission can be effectively dealt with by breaking them. The positive cases detected in new areas are to be investigated into in detail to trace out the transmission history. The categorisation of areas into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases will facilitate to intensify the monitoring, surveillance and to allow limited services to function in the safe zones. The State government may consider adopting this categorisation, the letter quoting the Governor said.

Relief amounts

The State government may provide the data pertaining to the relief amounts received by the public in the State from the Centre during the lockdown period. This lockdown period may favourably be considered to de-addict the alcoholics. The alcohol addicts are required to be counselled and rehabilitated suitably by opening more rehabilitation centres.

The steps may be initiated in this direction. It is also learnt that many patients who have undergone transplantations are finding it difficult to get immunosuppressive medicines, which is of serious concern. The State government may consider taking adequate steps to ensure the availability of these medicines to the patients, the letter said.