Governor says Bills received from Legislature, including TSRTC absorption, referred to Law Secretary

August 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has clarified that the Bills received from the State Legislature, including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023, have been referred to the Law Secretary for opinion.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said that based on the recommendations of the Law Secretary further action on all the Bills including the TSRTC Bill would be taken. This was in accordance with the Telangana Government Business Rules and Secretariat instructions and was a normal practice stipulated in the relevant rules.

The Governor recalled that she had made 10 recommendations based on the representations and in the best interests of the employees as also the well being of the Corporation while permitting the introduction of TSRTC Bill in the Assembly. Similarly, four other Bills were earlier returned to the Legislature with messages containing certain recommendations. The Governor would like to ascertain whether these recommendations were properly taken care of in the Bills now received or not, the release said.

The release, Raj Bhavan said, was issued to quell the misinformation that was circulating in certain quarters, including the print and electronic media, claiming that the Governor withheld the TSRTC Bill and decided to reserve it for the assent of the President of India as such claims were in fact “false and far from truth”.

The release accordingly urged the public in general and the TSRTC employees in particular, not to be swayed by such false and baseless news spread by certain vested interests.

