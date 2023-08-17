HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor says Bills received from Legislature, including TSRTC absorption, referred to Law Secretary

This is a normal practice in accordance with relevant rules, Raj Bhavan asserts 

August 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has clarified that the Bills received from the State Legislature, including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023, have been referred to the Law Secretary for opinion.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said that based on the recommendations of the Law Secretary further action on all the Bills including the TSRTC Bill would be taken. This was in accordance with the Telangana Government Business Rules and Secretariat instructions and was a normal practice stipulated in the relevant rules.

The Governor recalled that she had made 10 recommendations based on the representations and in the best interests of the employees as also the well being of the Corporation while permitting the introduction of TSRTC Bill in the Assembly. Similarly, four other Bills were earlier returned to the Legislature with messages containing certain recommendations. The Governor would like to ascertain whether these recommendations were properly taken care of in the Bills now received or not, the release said.

The release, Raj Bhavan said, was issued to quell the misinformation that was circulating in certain quarters, including the print and electronic media, claiming that the Governor withheld the TSRTC Bill and decided to reserve it for the assent of the President of India as such claims were in fact “false and far from truth”.

The release accordingly urged the public in general and the TSRTC employees in particular, not to be swayed by such false and baseless news spread by certain vested interests.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.